Seibu says Cerberus won't intervene or increase stake

TOKYO, April 9 Japanese railway and property
conglomerate Seibu Holdings said on Wednesday that its top
shareholder, U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, had no plans to
intervene in management or increase its stake in the company
from a current 35.5 percent.
Seibu said in a filing that Cerberus supports the company's
business plans. Earlier, Seibu slashed the tentative price range
for its initial public offering and said Cerberus was not taking
part in the offering.
Seibu was delisted in 2004 in the wake of a disclosure
scandal and Cerberus led its bailout with a $1 billion-plus
investment. The two sides were locked in a bitter public feud
during most of 2013 over when to list its stock and at what
price.
