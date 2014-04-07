版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 15:10 BJT

Seibu Holdings delays IPO price range announcement -source

TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Seibu Holdings has delayed an announcement on its initial public offering price guidance by two days - until Wednesday - as it needs further time to gauge demand before setting the price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Seibu, a railway and property conglomerate, had initially said in a filing that it would issue the price range on Monday.

Sources had said earlier that a tentative price was set at 2,300 yen per share, valuing the IPO at 186 billion yen ($1.80 billion) and the entire company at 787 billion yen. ($1 = 103.5750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐