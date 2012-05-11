Seibu hires Nomura, Mizuho, others for IPO -sources

TOKYO May 11 Japan's Seibu Holdings has hired
five investment banks including Nomura Holdings and
Mizuho Securities to handle its planned initial public offering,
which could value the railway and property firm as high as 1
trillion yen ($12.5 billion), people with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
The company, whose shares were delisted from the Tokyo Stock
Exchange in 2004 after it was found to have falsified
shareholder records, is planning to launch the IPO as early as
the last quarter of this year, the four people said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, UBS AG and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch have also been retained to handle
the offering, which will likely rank as one of Japan's largest
IPOs in recent years, the people said.
They spoke on condition of anonymity as the choice of
underwriters has not been made public.
Seibu declined to comment on whether it had hired
underwriters for its IPO. At an earnings briefing on Friday
company officials reiterated that it was preparing to re-list
its shares, but that nothing concrete had been decided.
Seibu is owned 30 percent by U.S. investment fund Cerberus
, which led a bailout of the company in 2005.
There is not yet a consensus on what Seibu, which runs a
railway network and hotel chains, might be worth as a public
company.
According to one of the people, estimates have ranged from
300 billion yen, which would put it roughly in line with other
public transport firms with a price-to-book ratio of 1.4, to as
high as 1 trillion yen.
Cerberus is expected to sell some of its shares. Other
shareholders include Japan's state-owned bank Development Bank
of Japan, Citigroup Capital Partners, an investment arm of
Citigroup Inc, Mizuho Corporate Bank and a railway
operator Keikyu Corp, according to Seibu's public
filing.