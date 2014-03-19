版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 14:27 BJT

Seibu submits plans to list on Tokyo exchange

TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Seibu Holdings said on Wednesday that it has submitted plans to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in what is expected to be one of the country's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in 2014.

It is still unclear how many shares Cerberus Capital Management, the company's largest shareholder with a 35.48 percent stake, will sell in the IPO.

Seibu was delisted in 2004 in the wake of a disclosure scandal and Cerberus led its bailout with a $1 billion-plus investment. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Dominic Lau)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐