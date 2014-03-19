Seibu tentative IPO price set at 2,300 yen per share -sources

BRIEF-HTG Molecular says entered into master services agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
TOKYO, March 19 The estimated per share price for Seibu Holdings's initial public offering has been set at 2,300 yen, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
That price would value the offering, in which Cerberus Capital Management and other shareholders are selling a little more than 80 million shares, at about 186 billion yen ($1.83 billion), according to Reuters calculations.
The final IPO price will be decided at a later date. ($1 = 101.3650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Citigroup said to name Carmen Haddad as head for Saudi Arabia - Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, April 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported on Monday.