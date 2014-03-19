版本:
Seibu tentative IPO price set at 2,300 yen per share -sources

TOKYO, March 19 The estimated per share price for Seibu Holdings's initial public offering has been set at 2,300 yen, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

That price would value the offering, in which Cerberus Capital Management and other shareholders are selling a little more than 80 million shares, at about 186 billion yen ($1.83 billion), according to Reuters calculations.

The final IPO price will be decided at a later date. ($1 = 101.3650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)
