Japan's Seibu Holdings files for permission to relist -source

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
TOKYO Jan 15 Japan's Seibu Holdings Inc filed for permission with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday to relist, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a major step in reviving the railway and hotel group.
The move comes as Seibu and top shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP end a long, public feud over relisting the company. The U.S. private-equity fund led a 2006 bailout of Seibu after its predecessor company was delisted over a false entry in its securities reporting.
Sources on Tuesday told Reuters that Seibu would soon apply to list its shares early in the fiscal year starting in April, and that Cerberus this week expressed its willingness to sell up to 20 percent of the company, more than half its $1 billion stake, depending on the price of the sale.
The feud with Cerberus included a failed bid by the U.S. private-equity firm to put former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle on the Seibu board as part of its fight to gain more clout.
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab