UPDATE 2-Select Comfort plans to grow market share; raises profit view

Oct 19 - Select Comfort Corp posted a better-than-expected profit for the eleventh straight quarter as strong demand and price rises helped margins, and raised its full-year earnings outlook, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.

The mattress maker, which competes with Tempur-Pedic International Inc , said it is planning to make more headway in the mattress and home furnishing market. It currently commands about 5 percent of the mattress market in the United States.

"Given our low brand awareness and underpenetrated distribution in major markets, we believe we are still early in our growth curve," Chief Executive Bill McLaughlin said in a statement.

The company expects full-year sales at stores open for at least a year to grow 10-12 percent, and sees net store growth of 5-7 percent.

The company now expects to earn $0.99-$1.01 a share for the year, up from the $0.90-$0.96 it expected earlier.

On a conference call with analysts, the CEO also said the mattress industry is "not likely to see another major call back and should benefit from any economic stabilization or recovery."

Minneapolis-based Select Confort earned $17.2 million, or 31 cents a share in the third quarter, while analysts on average had expected it to earn 27 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose about 25 percent to $199.6 million.

Select Comfort also raised prices for its luxury line of mattresses, helping margins rise 50 basis points to 63 percent.

Shares of the company were trading at $17.59 Wednesday after the bell. They closed at $16.12 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)