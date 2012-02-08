UPDATE 1-Select Comfort Q4 beats Street view; shares rise

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Q4 EPS $0.27 vs est. $0.22
* Q4 rev $189.0 mln vs est. $178.4 mln
* Sees 2012 EPS $1.32-$1.40 vs est. $1.28
* Sees 2012 company-controlled comp sales growth of 15 pct
* Shares up 7 pct after the bell
Feb 8 Select Comfort Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher same-store sales, and the mattress maker forecast 2012 profit above analysts' expectations.
The profit beat -- its twelfth in a row -- sent its shares up 7 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $27.17 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
The company, known for its Sleep Number line of adjustable-firmness mattresses, had been adding stores and ramping up advertising to strengthen its U.S. market presence and gain share from rivals like Tempur-Pedic International Inc and Sealy Corp.
Select Comfort expects 2012 earnings of $1.32-$1.40 a share. Comparable sales of company-controlled stores are expected to grow at least 15 percent.
Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of $1.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $15.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $7.1 million, or 13 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 27 percent to $189 million, as comparable sales of company-controlled stores jumped 31 percent.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $178.4 million.
Minneapolis-based Select Comfort shares, which had more than doubled in value through 2011, rose as much as 7 percent after the bell on Wednesday. They had closed at $27.17 on the Nasdaq.
