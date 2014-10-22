Mattress maker Select Comfort's profit rises 16.2 pct

Oct 22 Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort Corp's quarterly profit rose 16 percent, driven by demand for its Sleep Number adjustable mattresses.

Net income rose to $23.6 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $20.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 23 percent to $323.4 million. Comparable store sales increased 16 percent. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)