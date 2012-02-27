UPDATE 1-Select Income sees IPO priced at $21-$23/shr

BRIEF-Capreit to purchase Prestige Montreal apartment property
Feb 16 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 27 Real estate company Select Income REIT said it expects to sell about 8 million shares in its initial public offering at $21 to $23 each.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230 million in December.
The REIT is a newly-formed unit of CommonWealth REIT and will primarily own and invest in leased, single tenant properties.
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities among others are underwriting the offering.
Feb 16 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 16 Three men have been sentenced for their roles in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming scheme that targeted personal information of 60 million people, including Comcast Corp customers, prosecutors said on Thursday.
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million