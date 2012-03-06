UPDATE 1-Select Income REIT prices IPO at $21.50/shr

March 6 Real estate company Select Income
REIT priced its public offering of common shares at $21.50 per
share.
In February, the company had said it expects to sell about 8
million shares between $21 to $23 each.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the
U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230
million in December last year.
The REIT is a newly formed unit of CommonWealth REIT
and will primarily own and invest in leased, single tenant
properties.
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
Securities among others are underwriting the offering.
Select Income REIT's shares, which have been approved for
listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SIR,"
are expected to begin trading on Wednesday, an underwriter told
Reuters.