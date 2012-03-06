UPDATE 1-Select Income REIT prices IPO at $21.50/shr

March 6 Real estate company Select Income REIT priced its public offering of common shares at $21.50 per share.

In February, the company had said it expects to sell about 8 million shares between $21 to $23 each.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $230 million in December last year.

The REIT is a newly formed unit of CommonWealth REIT and will primarily own and invest in leased, single tenant properties.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities among others are underwriting the offering.

Select Income REIT's shares, which have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SIR," are expected to begin trading on Wednesday, an underwriter told Reuters.