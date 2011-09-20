UPDATE 1-Selective Insurance to buy Montpelier E&S arm

* Says transaction is valued at about $55 mln

Sept 20 Selective Insurance Group said it will buy Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd's excess and surplus (E&S) lines insurance unit in the Unites States for about $55 million, to grow its contract binding authority business.

The acquisition of Montpelier U.S. Insurance Company (MUSIC), which includes financial reporting infrastructure and information technology solutions, will provide additional scale and geographic diversity to Selective's E&S business.

MUSIC generated $48 million in gross written premiums from its commercial lines contract binding authority E&S business in 2010.

According to the deal, Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd, another Montpelier unit, will retain all unearned premium reserves and all loss expense reserve risk for any business written through closing.

Separately, Montpelier said it expects the transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter, to add about 24 cents per share to its current tangible book value.

Chief Executive Christopher Harris said Montpelier was looking to sharpen its underwriting focus on its core short-tail reinsurance lines.

Selective said it would maintain its operations in Scottsdale, Arizona, where MUSIC is located, and that the management at MUSIC would remain unaffected.

Shares of Montpelier rose 2 percent to $17.40 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Selective were nearly flat at $13.73 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)