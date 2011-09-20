UPDATE 1-Selective Insurance to buy Montpelier E&S arm

* Says transaction is valued at about $55 mln
* Deal to add scale, broadbase Selective's E&S business
(Follows alerts)
Sept 20 Selective Insurance Group said
it will buy Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd's excess and
surplus (E&S) lines insurance unit in the Unites States for
about $55 million, to grow its contract binding authority
business.
The acquisition of Montpelier U.S. Insurance Company
(MUSIC), which includes financial reporting infrastructure and
information technology solutions, will provide additional scale
and geographic diversity to Selective's E&S business.
MUSIC generated $48 million in gross written premiums from
its commercial lines contract binding authority E&S business in
2010.
According to the deal, Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd, another
Montpelier unit, will retain all unearned premium reserves and
all loss expense reserve risk for any business written through
closing.
Separately, Montpelier said it expects the transaction,
expected to close in the fourth quarter, to add about 24 cents
per share to its current tangible book value.
Chief Executive Christopher Harris said Montpelier was
looking to sharpen its underwriting focus on its core short-tail
reinsurance lines.
Selective said it would maintain its operations in
Scottsdale, Arizona, where MUSIC is located, and that the
management at MUSIC would remain unaffected.
Shares of Montpelier rose 2 percent to $17.40 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Selective
were nearly flat at $13.73 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)