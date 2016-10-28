UPDATE 3-Comma.ai drops self-driving device after warning from U.S. regulators

(Recasts throughout, adding background on company and founder,
regulatory issues)
By Paul Lienert and Heather Somerville
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 San Francisco
entrepreneur George Hotz was so confident in his self-driving
startup Comma.ai that he had T-shirts made that boldly
proclaimed: "We are gonna be so rich."
But U.S. federal highway safety officials this week forced
Hotz to slam on the brakes, veering into a sudden detour, on the
road to those promised riches.
In a letter and order on Thursday, the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) demanded that Comma.ai
provide proof to regulators that its proposed device for
self-driving cars would be safe, or risk having its sale
blocked.
The action, disclosed on Friday, is a decisive signal to the
rest of Silicon Valley that the days when regulators took a
hands-off approach to self-driving car technology are over.
.
Hotz, in a tweet sent Friday from China, said Comma.ai was
redirecting its efforts to "other products and markets."
NHTSA and state regulators have been escalating their
scrutiny of self-driving car systems and the way they are being
tested and used since the death in May of the driver of a Tesla
Model S sedan that was operating in so-called "Autopilot" mode.
NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind has said he wants to
encourage innovation in autonomous driving because cars that
avoid human mistakes could prevent thousands of deaths each
year. But the agency recently released guidelines for
self-driving vehicles and systems, indicating its intent to
provide more oversight before such systems reach the market.
Hotz did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment
on the order from NHTSA. But in one of his postings on Twitter
he said plans for the plug-in driverless car device called Comma
One had been "canceled."
On a test drive with two Reuters reporters in September, the
device lost connection with the vehicle sensors that locate
other cars on the road, prompting Hotz to pull off at an exit to
restart the car and reboot the device.
The test car also had difficulty steering itself onto
freeway on-ramps, forcing Hotz to grab the wheel. Hotz
repeatedly attributed the various technical glitches to an
"alpha build," referring to the use of an early prototype.
In Thursday's letter to Comma.ai, NHTSA wrote: "It is
insufficient to assert, as you do, that your product 'does not
remove any of the driver's responsibilities from the task of
driving.'"
That same sort of disclaimer has been used by many
automakers in connection with advanced driver assistance
systems.
Comma.ai is one of more than 50 startups working on
automating such human driving tasks as steering and braking, in
effort to reduce vehicle-related injuries and deaths.
Venture and corporate investors, including General Motors Co
and Uber Technologies, have poured more than $2
billion into self-driving startups in the past five years,
according to a Reuters analysis.
GM earlier this year purchased a small San Francisco
self-driving car startup called Cruise Automation that at one
time had envisioned selling an aftermarket driverless car
system, before abandoning the idea on its own. Self-driving
truck startup Otto also planned to offer an aftermarket device,
before being acquired by Uber.
The role regulators should play in self-driving car
development has become a hotter topic as more companies have
declared that they are close to bringing autonomous vehicles to
market. Auto and technology industry officials have cautioned
that overly stringent regulation could send the nascent industry
to Europe or China.
Comma.ai earlier this year landed $3.1 million in seed money
from Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent
venture capital firms. Andreessen Horowitz did not respond
immediately to a request for comment on Friday.
In a late September interview, Hotz said he planned to
market Comma One initially through a Kickstarter crowd-funding
campaign before Christmas, then through Amazon.
Comma.ai had planned to sell the device for $999, plus a $24
monthly subscription fee to cover over-the-air software updates.
Hotz had fought off initial efforts by regulators to slow
him down. After California's Department of Motor Vehicles in
January sent Comma.ai a cease-and-desist letter, Hotz responded
that Comma One did not fall under the state's requirements
because it required constant monitoring and intervention by the
driver.
But in his tweet on Friday, Hotz said: "Would much rather
spend my life building amazing tech than dealing with regulators
and lawyers. It isn't worth it."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Heather Somerville in
San Francisco; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)