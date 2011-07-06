版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 6日 星期三 21:33 BJT

UPDATE 1-Selwyn Resources says court dismisses First Nation plea

(Follows alerts)

July 6 Canada's Selwyn Resources said the Supreme Court of Yukon dismissed an application by the Liard First Nation to stop the company from exploring its zinc-lead project in the Yukon.

The court's decision allows the company to apply for licenses and permits for advanced exploration of the 200,000 tonne underground project.

In November last year, the Liard First Nation had sought a stay on Yukon government's decision to allow the exploration of the Selwyn project, saying it was not consulted. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐