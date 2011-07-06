UPDATE 1-Selwyn Resources says court dismisses First Nation plea

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 3.75 mln common units
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common units priced at $20.50/unit
July 6 Canada's Selwyn Resources said the Supreme Court of Yukon dismissed an application by the Liard First Nation to stop the company from exploring its zinc-lead project in the Yukon.
The court's decision allows the company to apply for licenses and permits for advanced exploration of the 200,000 tonne underground project.
In November last year, the Liard First Nation had sought a stay on Yukon government's decision to allow the exploration of the Selwyn project, saying it was not consulted. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Oritani Financial Corp announces 2nd quarter results and dividend
* Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma