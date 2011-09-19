Semafo halts Guinea gold plant, evacuates expats

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
CONAKRY, Sept 19 Canada-based gold miner Semafo said on Monday it halted operations at its Kiniero gold processing plant in Guinea and evacuated its expatriate workers after a violent protests by locals over jobs.
"All operations at the plant have stopped for the moment, there is nobody on site," said Haphy Fofana, a Semafo spokesman. "The dozen expatriates working for Semafo spent last night in Kankan before being evacuated to Bamako (Mali)." (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year