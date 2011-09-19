Semafo halts Guinea gold plant, evacuates expats

CONAKRY, Sept 19 Canada-based gold miner Semafo said on Monday it halted operations at its Kiniero gold processing plant in Guinea and evacuated its expatriate workers after a violent protests by locals over jobs.

"All operations at the plant have stopped for the moment, there is nobody on site," said Haphy Fofana, a Semafo spokesman. "The dozen expatriates working for Semafo spent last night in Kankan before being evacuated to Bamako (Mali)." (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)