UPDATE 1-Semafo profit rises on gold output, price

March 14 West Africa-focused mining company Semafo Inc's quarterly profit rose 25 percent helped by increased gold production and higher prices.

October-December profit attributable to shareholders rose to $33.3 million, or 12 cents a share, from C$26.6 million, or 10 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $113.9 million. Average realized gold price rose 22 percent to $1,694 an ounce during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company operates three mines - Mana in Burkina Faso, Samira Hill in Niger and Kiniero in Guinea.

Gold production rose 5 percent to 64,800 ounces.

The company's Toronto-listed stock fell 7 percent to a two-year-low of C$5.33 while gold prices fell to its lowest since mid-January. Semafo shares later partially recovered to trade at C$5.49.