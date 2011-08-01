Sembcorp Marine confirms $444 mln rigs order from Noble Corp

SINGAPORE Aug 2 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine
said on Tuesday it has signed two turnkey contracts
worth $444 million to build two jackup rigs for Noble Corp
after the latter exercised two options, confirming a
Monday report.
Noble, a U.S.-listed offshore drilling contractor, also
secured options for two similar jackup rigs.
The two rigs are scheduled for delivery in the third and
four quarters of 2014, respectively, Sembcorp said in a
statement.
Noble said on Monday it had ordered the two
high-specification shallow-water rigs for $490 million as demand
for harsh-environment rigs increases in the North Sea, Middle
East and Asia.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)