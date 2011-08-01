Sembcorp Marine confirms $444 mln rigs order from Noble Corp

SINGAPORE Aug 2 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said on Tuesday it has signed two turnkey contracts worth $444 million to build two jackup rigs for Noble Corp after the latter exercised two options, confirming a Monday report.

Noble, a U.S.-listed offshore drilling contractor, also secured options for two similar jackup rigs.

The two rigs are scheduled for delivery in the third and four quarters of 2014, respectively, Sembcorp said in a statement.

Noble said on Monday it had ordered the two high-specification shallow-water rigs for $490 million as demand for harsh-environment rigs increases in the North Sea, Middle East and Asia. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)