Sembcorp Marine unit secures $300 mln contract

SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd said on Friday its subsidiary has secured a $300 million contract from Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of Exxon Mobil .

Sembcorp said its unit is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and hook-up work of a very large crude carrier-sized floating storage and offloading vessel for a project in Indonesia. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)