公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine wins $385.5 mln rig contract

SINGAPORE, March 13 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said it's Jurong shipyard had won a $385.5 million contract to build a semi-submersible well intervention rig for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

The rig is scheduled for delivery in January 2015, Sembcorp Marine said in a statement.

