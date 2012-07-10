UPDATE 1-SemGroup trust sues Barclays over $143 mln fee

* Lawsuit says fee contributed to SemGroup liquidity woes
* Barclays charged fee to take over trading positions
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, July 10 A trustee representing
creditors of SemGroup LP sued Barclays Bank Plc and
Barclays Capital, seeking to be repaid a $143 million fee the
bank collected when it took over the energy company's
commodities trading positions during its 2008 collapse.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, says Barclays knew the fee would force SemGroup to
increase its debt to pay the bank at a time it had little
liquidity. The liquidity crisis contributed to SemGroup's
decision to file for bankruptcy in July 2008.
A spokesman for Barclays PLC, the parent company of
the units being sued, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The case is unrelated to an interest rate-fixing scandal
involving Barclays, but lawyers for the trustee cited a pattern
of potentially improper behavior by the bank.
"As demonstrated by the recent announcement that Barclays
will pay a fine of $453 million to U.S. and British authorities
to settle allegations that it manipulated key interest rates,
Barclays and its traders are not strangers to the possibility of
manipulating prices or markets for profit," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit contends that as pressure mounted ahead of its
bankruptcy, SemGroup was looking to offload its trading book.
According to the trustee, Barclays rejected a deal that
would have paid back creditors and instead used leverage from
the worsening financial environment to extract the fee from
SemGroup, allowing the energy company to be removed from its
trading contract obligations.
The lawsuit was filed by the trustee managing a litigation
trust for SemGroup, which is trying to gather funds to repay
creditors. The trust is led by Bettina Whyte, managing director
at restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal.
SemGroup filed for bankruptcy after oil and commodities
trading losses of about $2.4 billion, mostly on NYMEX. The
energy transport and storage company, based in Oklahoma, emerged
from bankruptcy in 2009.
A court-appointed examiner, Louis Freeh, looked at the
transaction as part of his investigation into the circumstances
of the SemGroup bankruptcy. In his April 2009 report, he said
that Barclays had priced the transaction based on the size of
the trading positions and the market volatility. He did not list
the transaction as a potential cause of action for claimants.
The case is in Re: Bettina M. Whyte vs Barclays Bank Plc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, case no.
12-5318.