UPDATE 1-SemGroup forms JV on crude line to Cushing, Okla.

By Janet McGurty

Feb 21 SemGroup Corp has joined forces with Gavilon Midstream Energy LLC and an affiliate of Chesapeake Energy Corp to build a pipeline to carry growing crude oil production from the Mississippian Lime formation in western Oklahoma to the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.

The pipeline is the second to be announced this year to carry crude from the formation, a mature field where production was revived by the advent of new drilling techniques.

It will feed a 1 million-barrel storage facility at Cushing, the delivery point of the NYMEX crude oil contract .

The new pipeline will have initial capacity of 140,000 barrels per day, ramping up to 180,000 bpd with the addition of more horsepower.

Some crude coming down the pipeline would be from Chesapeake production, said Liz Barclay, a spokeswoman for SemGroup. She did not know how much and what other shipping commitments had been made for line space.

"I don't know if the company will disclose at this time what the shipping commitments are," Barclay said.

The line will be comprised of two laterals in Alva and Arnett, Oklahoma, respectively, which will feed into the main line near Cleo Springs. Alva, Oklahoma, where the 210-mile (338-km) line will carry crude to Cushing.

Construction will start on the line in July 2012, and it is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2013.

In February, Plains All American expanded the scope of a 25,000-bpd pipeline and said it will build a new 175,000-bpd crude oil pipeline from the Mississippian shale formation to Cushing after inking a deal with SandRidge Energy , a major acreage holder in the formation.

Plains said the pipeline is expected to come online in mid-2013.

The Mississippian Lime formation is primarily an oil play and is part of the Anadarko Basin, which underlies northern Oklahoma and part of southern Kansas. The field was a big producer for companies such as Phillips Petroleum many years ago but it was tapped out by conventional drilling.

The field got new life with the advent of horizontal drilling used in tight oil shale plays, such as Eagle Ford and Bakken.

Chesapeake holds about 2.4 million in acreage in the Anadarko Basin.

The SemGroup announcement comes at a time when many oil producers in the U.S. Midcontinent have been seeking to ship oil away from Cushing and toward regions, such as the U.S. Gulf Coast, where crude commands a hefty premium to Cushing prices.

Light crude in the Gulf Coast has been trading around $18 a barrel higher than at Cushing, where outbound pipeline capacity to Gulf Coast refineries are limited.

Enterprise Product Partners is working with partner Enbridge to reverse the 150,000-bpd Houston-to-Cushing Seaway pipeline by the middle of 2012, to siphon more crude away from big crude hub.

On Tuesday, Enterprise said it had began to purge the pipeline ahead of reversing the flow, which is expected to begin on June 1, 2012.

A glut of crude in the Midwest, largely due to increasing Canadian crude imports and growing shale oil production in North Dakota and other shale plays, has driven regional price disparities. Cushing tanks have been holding around 30 million barrels of crude, according to Department of Energy data.