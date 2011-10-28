UPDATE 1-SemGroup says it adopts poison pill

Oct 28 SemGroup Corp (SEMG.N), which received an unsolicited $1 billion takeover bid from Plains All American Pipeline (PAA.N) this week, said on Friday that it had adopted a shareholder rights plan to prevent investors from amassing a large stake in the company without its consent.

Oil and gas infrastructure company SemGroup said the shareholder rights plan, commonly called a "poison pill" plan, would allow the company to dilute the holdings of anyone who tries to acquire more than 10 percent of its shares without the board's consent.

Houston-based Plains said on Monday that it had offered $24 a share for SemGroup, which represented a 1.9 percent premium over the stock's closing price last Friday. But SemGroup shares surged well past the offer price, indicating that investors were looking for a higher bid.

SemGroup has rejected the bid, saying it "substantially undervalued the company." Its shares closed at $28.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York)