Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 SemGroup Corp (SEMG.N), which received an unsolicited $1 billion takeover bid from Plains All American Pipeline (PAA.N) this week, said on Friday that it had adopted a shareholder rights plan to prevent investors from amassing a large stake in the company without its consent.
Oil and gas infrastructure company SemGroup said the shareholder rights plan, commonly called a "poison pill" plan, would allow the company to dilute the holdings of anyone who tries to acquire more than 10 percent of its shares without the board's consent.
Houston-based Plains said on Monday that it had offered $24 a share for SemGroup, which represented a 1.9 percent premium over the stock's closing price last Friday. But SemGroup shares surged well past the offer price, indicating that investors were looking for a higher bid.
SemGroup has rejected the bid, saying it "substantially undervalued the company." Its shares closed at $28.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.