版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 24日 星期一 23:47 BJT

Semgroup buy would make Plains dominant at Cushing hub

 * Plains bid for Semgroup rejected so far
 * Successful buyout would turn Plains into Cushing leader
 * Storage hub at Cushing to expand quickly through 2012
 NEW YORK, Oct 24 Pipeline company Plains All
American's (PAA.N) bid to acquire Semgroup Corp (SEMG.N) could
create a giant in crude storage at the NYMEX oil futures
delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, if it succeeds.
 Plains said on Monday it had made an unsolicited $1 billion
bid for rival Semgroup earlier this month. Semgroup's
management spurned the bid, but Plains has said it could
consider increasing the offer price. [ID:nN1E79N0AG]
 The midstream oil firms are major players in crude storage
at Cushing, which has experienced a tank construction boom in
recent years as growing volumes of crude flow into the
landlocked midcontinent region from oilfields in Canada and
North Dakota.
 Adding Semgroup's assets would make Plains the largest
Cushing storage tank holder, surpassing Canada's Enbridge
(ENB.TO).
 A buyout would add Semgroup's 5 million barrels of tank
space to Plains' existing 14.7 million barrels, according to
the latest Reuters estimates on Cushing storage volumes, which
tracked them as of June.
 For a factbox on Cushing storage holders and expansion
plans, click here: [ID:nN07199185]
 In addition to existing tanks, Plains plans to add 3.8
million barrels in new storage capacity at Cushing by next
year, while Semgroup plans to add 2 million barrels in 2012,
Reuters reported earlier.
 A tie-up could give the combined company up to 25.5 million
barrels of storage capacity by end-2012, assuming expansion
plans go ahead.
 Cushing tanks have been especially attractive for oil
traders during bouts of contango -- when prompt crude prices
trade at a discount to oil for future delivery -- since they
allow oil storage plays for profit.
 The contango market structure has been common since 2009,
although the NYMEX futures curve CL-1=R has recently slipped
into backwardation, where prompt crude trades at a premium.
 Cushing had nominal storage of more than 58.6 million
barrels as of mid-2011, according to a Reuters estimate based
on company filings and industry sources.
 Firms active there plan to expand capacity to around 76.7
million barrels by the end of 2012.
 (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐