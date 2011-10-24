Semgroup buy would make Plains dominant at Cushing hub

* Plains bid for Semgroup rejected so far

* Successful buyout would turn Plains into Cushing leader

* Storage hub at Cushing to expand quickly through 2012

NEW YORK, Oct 24 Pipeline company Plains All American's ( PAA.N ) bid to acquire Semgroup Corp ( SEMG.N ) could create a giant in crude storage at the NYMEX oil futures delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, if it succeeds.

Plains said on Monday it had made an unsolicited $1 billion bid for rival Semgroup earlier this month. Semgroup's management spurned the bid, but Plains has said it could consider increasing the offer price. [ID:nN1E79N0AG]

The midstream oil firms are major players in crude storage at Cushing, which has experienced a tank construction boom in recent years as growing volumes of crude flow into the landlocked midcontinent region from oilfields in Canada and North Dakota.

Adding Semgroup's assets would make Plains the largest Cushing storage tank holder, surpassing Canada's Enbridge ( ENB.TO ).

A buyout would add Semgroup's 5 million barrels of tank space to Plains' existing 14.7 million barrels, according to the latest Reuters estimates on Cushing storage volumes, which tracked them as of June.

In addition to existing tanks, Plains plans to add 3.8 million barrels in new storage capacity at Cushing by next year, while Semgroup plans to add 2 million barrels in 2012, Reuters reported earlier.

A tie-up could give the combined company up to 25.5 million barrels of storage capacity by end-2012, assuming expansion plans go ahead.

Cushing tanks have been especially attractive for oil traders during bouts of contango -- when prompt crude prices trade at a discount to oil for future delivery -- since they allow oil storage plays for profit.

The contango market structure has been common since 2009, although the NYMEX futures curve CL-1=R has recently slipped into backwardation, where prompt crude trades at a premium.

Cushing had nominal storage of more than 58.6 million barrels as of mid-2011, according to a Reuters estimate based on company filings and industry sources.

Firms active there plan to expand capacity to around 76.7 million barrels by the end of 2012. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)