UPDATE 1-North American July chip-gear bookings fall 15.7 pct vs June

 Aug 18 North American semiconductor equipment
makers reported $1.30 billion in average worldwide bookings in
July, down 15.7 percent from June, and the three-month average
of worldwide billings for the same period fell 7.6 percent.	
 Book-to-bill ratio in July was 0.86, which means that $86
worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed 
for the month, the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials 
International (SEMI) said in a report.	
 The significant drop in bookings is consistent with the
temporary softening of end-market demand signaled by slower PC
sales, low foundry utilization, and investment hesitation by
memory chip makers, Stanley Myers, chief executive of SEMI, said
in a statement.	
 U.S. chip equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc
 , the world's biggest testing tools firm; KLA Tencor 
Corp ; circuitry-etching tools maker Lam Research Corp 
 ; and Novellus Systems Inc , which specializes 
in preparing the surface of a silicon wafer before the etching 
of circuits.    	
 The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving 
averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North 
America-based chip-equipment makers.	
 The data contained in the report was compiled by David 
Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without 
audit from data submitted directly by the participants.     	
 Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S.     	
dollars.                         	
             Billings       Bookings        Book-to-Bill     
 	
             (3-month avg)  (3-month avg)          	
 February  2011    1,839.3        1,595.5          0.87        	
 March     2011    1,657.5        1,580.8          0.95      	
 April     2011    1,635.4        1,602.4          0.98      	
 May       2011    1,669.2        1,623.0          0.97  	
 June      2011    1,640.2        1,540.4          0.94    	
 July      2011    1,516.2        1,298.1          0.86	
(prelim)  	
 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

