UPDATE 1-N America Sept chip-gear orders fall 15.3 pct vs Aug - SEMI

Oct 20 North America-based manufacturers of
semiconductor equipment posted $984.8 million in average
worldwide bookings in September, down 15.3 percent from August,
according to the September book-to-bill report published on
Thursday by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International
(SEMI).
"Both billings and booking continue to decline with
three-month average bookings almost reaching a value last
reported in late 2009," said Stanley Myers, president and CEO of
SEMI.
"While device makers are investing in advanced technology,
broader investments await stability in the overall economic
outlook," he added.
Book-to-bill ratio in September was 0.75, which means that
$75 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product
billed for the month.
U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc
, the world's biggest testing tools firm, KLA Tencor
Corp , circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp
and Novellus Systems Inc , which specializes in
preparing the surface of a silicon wafer before the etching of
circuits.
The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving
averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North
America-based chip-equipment makers.
The data contained in the report was compiled by David
Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without
audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.
Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S.
dollars.
Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill
(3-month avg) (3-month avg)
April 2011 1,635.4 1,602.4 0.98
May 2011 1,669.2 1,623.0 0.97
June 2011 1,640.2 1,540.4 0.94
July 2011 1,521.2 1,298.2 0.85
August 2011 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80
September2011 1,314.4 984.8 0.75
(prelim)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)