UPDATE 1-N America Sept chip-gear orders fall 15.3 pct vs Aug - SEMI

Oct 20 North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $984.8 million in average worldwide bookings in September, down 15.3 percent from August, according to the September book-to-bill report published on Thursday by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).

"Both billings and booking continue to decline with three-month average bookings almost reaching a value last reported in late 2009," said Stanley Myers, president and CEO of SEMI.

"While device makers are investing in advanced technology, broader investments await stability in the overall economic outlook," he added.

Book-to-bill ratio in September was 0.75, which means that $75 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month.

U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , the world's biggest testing tools firm, KLA Tencor Corp , circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc , which specializes in preparing the surface of a silicon wafer before the etching of circuits.

The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.

The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.

Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill

(3-month avg) (3-month avg) April 2011 1,635.4 1,602.4 0.98 May 2011 1,669.2 1,623.0 0.97 June 2011 1,640.2 1,540.4 0.94 July 2011 1,521.2 1,298.2 0.85 August 2011 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80 September2011 1,314.4 984.8 0.75 (prelim)