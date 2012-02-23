UPDATE 1-N. America Jan chip-gear orders up 7 pct from Dec

Feb 23 North America-based chip-gear
makers posted $1.18 billion in average worldwide bookings in
January, up 7 percent from December, according to the
Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).
"In January 2012, North American equipment makers
experienced their fourth consecutive month of improvement in
orders," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI.
"While year-over-year bookings and billings are lower than
in 2011, the current outlook for equipment spending in 2012 has
improved over the past couple of months."
Book-to-bill ratio in December was of 0.95, which means that
$95 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product
billed for the month.
U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc
, KLA Tencor Corp, circuitry-etching tools
company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc
.
The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving
averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North
America-based chip-equipment makers.
The data contained in the report was compiled by David
Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without
audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.
Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S.
dollars.
Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill
(3-mo. avg) (3-mo. avg)
Aug 2011 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80
Sept 2011 1,313.5 926.5 0.71
Oct 2011 1,258.3 926.8 0.74
Nov 2011 1,176.7 977.2 0.83
Dec 2011 (final) 1,300.5 1,102.9 0.85
Jan 2012 (prelim) 1,238.5 1,179.7 0.95