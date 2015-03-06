DEALTALK-Avago's ambitions may spark more semiconductor dealmaking

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Noel Randewich and Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, March 6 Avago
Technologies Ltd may be one of the pacesetters among
companies looking to make a purchase in the semiconductor
industry after its advanced talks last month to acquire
Freescale Semiconductor Ltd fell through.
Demand for cheaper chips and new products to power
Internet-connected gadgets is expected to drive chip industry
consolidation beyond NXP's $12-billion purchase of
Freescale announced this week, analysts said.
"The pace of M&A in semis has been elevated," said Jefferies
analyst Mark Lipacis. "We expect more of the same."
Avago's main business is its wireless segment, which last
quarter accounted for about 40 percent of revenue, and it sells
radio frequency chips for products such as Apple Inc's
iPhone.
The company, which has a market cap of $32 billion, could
now look at expanding in areas ranging from analog
semiconductors to radio frequency technology, and could roll up
several smaller analog companies or pursue a larger acquisition,
Reuters reported.
It couldn't be learned what companies Avago was pursuing.
Deals that could occur over the next few years are in the
range of $600 million to $2 billion to $3 billion.
Analysts see companies that make chips for connected devices
as top contenders for deal activity.
Relatively small chipmakers with annual sales below $1
billion in markets from the auto industry to consumer gadgets
are in the crosshairs of larger players awash in growing amounts
of cash and rising stock prices not seen in more than a decade.
With steady demand from automakers, makers of consumer
electronics and data center operators, chip companies have cut
costs in recent years and returned growing amounts of cash to
shareholders who, in turn, have rewarded those companies'
stocks.
Chipmakers that roughly fit the target model for potential
deals, in terms of size and products, include smaller companies
such as Micrel, Intersil, Atmel,
M/A-COM and Silicon Laboratories, analysts
said.
These companies make a variety of chips that manage power,
allow wireless communication and control devices, among other
things.
Features such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth that once required chips
sold by separate companies can now be squeezed onto single
pieces of silicon made by industry leaders' technology.
The firms could pursue mergers with smaller peers or could
also become targets for larger chipmakers such as Intel,
Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Skyworks Solutions
, according to analysts.
Micrel in January said its board had hired a bank to review
strategic alternatives and to maximize shareholder value.
DEALS BOOST STOCKS
Nearly all the deals announced so far have driven up shares
of the acquirers, which gives other companies confidence to
pursue M&A since investors reward them for it.
"So far the reaction to these deals has been very positive,"
said RBC analyst Doug Freedman.
Shares of NXP surged 17 percent this week after it said it
would buy Freescale to create a combined company valued at moe
than $40 billion while cutting costs and growing market share.
Worldwide semiconductor M&A reached $31 billion last year,
the most since 2011, Thomson Reuters data show. In the 12 months
through March 2, 472 chip M&A deals were made worldwide, up from
383 in the previous year.
Tim Wilson, a venture capitalist at Artiman Ventures who
specializes in chips, expects large chipmakers to buy startups
with specialized technologies, many focusing on emerging areas
such as wireless home appliances and other connected devices
that fly under the banner of the "Internet of Things."
For example, top mobile chipmaker Qualcomm in
October agreed to buy Britain's CSR for $2.5 billion to bolster
its offering in Bluetooth, another short-range communication
technology.
"If you look at what's being acquired, everyone is filling
in product gaps," Wilson said.
