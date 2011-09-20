RPT-Chip inventories too high, Gartner sees correction

(Repeats to format text)
* Moderate inventory correction in coming quarters -Gartner
* Inventories too high in slowing economic conditions
Sept 20 Semiconductor inventories are at
worryingly high levels given current economic conditions and the
likelihood that consumer and business spending will be weaker
than expected, research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.
Gartner said it expects the semiconductor industry to go
through a moderate inventory correction during next few quarters
with production and sell-through expected to return roughly to
balance by the second quarter of 2012.
"Current levels are too high given the weakening economic
sentiment, and the industry must rein in production growth and
take action to reduce accumulated inventory," Gartner analyst
Gerald Van Hoy said in a statement.
Several semiconductor firms have signaled a weak market,
cutting their forecasts for the current quarter as an economic
slowdown is stifling demand for products that use chips.
On Sept. 8 Texas Instruments said demand had
weakened across "a wide range of products, markets and
customers," but ruled out any inventory adjustments as a reason
for slowing demand.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Helsinki; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)