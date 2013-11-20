版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 06:19 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-SemiLEDs: Sterne Agee cuts price target

Nov 20 SemiLEDs Corp : * Sterne Agee cuts price target to $3 from $5; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
