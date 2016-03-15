UPDATE 2-FleetCor pays $1.1 bln for Brazil toll payment firm Sem Parar

(Adds background on Brazil recession in paragraph 6-7)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 15 FleetCor Technologies Inc
agreed on Tuesday to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll
payments firm for 4.086 billion reais ($1.1 billion),
underscoring the growing allure of Latin America's biggest fleet
management market in spite of a steep recession.
In a statement, Norcross, Georgia-based FleetCor
said it acquired Serviços e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA from a
group of partners including rival toll road operators CCR SA
and Arteris SA, energy and logistics
conglomerate Raizen Combustiveis SA and others.
Serviços, which operates under the brand Sem Parar in Latin
America's largest country, has more than 4.5 million users and
processes over 10 billion reais in toll, parking and fuel
payments annually. Local media had recently linked FleetCor to
potential acquisitions in Brazil, where the number of active
fleet management systems is predicted to double by 2018.
Consolidation is gaining steam in Brazil's fleet management
industry since 2014, when France's Groupe Michelin
acquired Sascar Participações SA on a bet that car insurers,
logistics firms and security risk managers would boost demand
for monitoring services. France's Edenred SA paid 790
million reais in January for a 65 percent stake in fuel card,
maintenance and freight operator Embratec.
"The acquisition will result in substantial synergies as we
implement our operating disciplines and consolidate with our
other Brazil lines of business," FleetCor Chief Executive
Officer Ron Clarke was quoted by the statement as saying.
Even as Brazil braces for the longest and deepest recession
since 1901, the search for growth among large global fleet
management players is expected to continue, bankers have said.
Giant industry players in the United States and Europe are
looking to grow in emerging markets, because their business
remains oversaturated in their home turfs. Countries of large
size and greater reliance on road transport, such as Brazil,
will continue to lure investment from those firms, analysts have
said.
FleetCor plans to fund the acquisition using cash and
borrowings, the statement added. The transaction, which is
pending regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to be
concluded in the third quarter, FleetCor added.
Executives at FleetCor will discuss the transaction at a
conference call later in the day.
($1 = 3.6599 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia; Editing
by W Simon)