SoCalGas says ceases natgas withdrawal from Aliso Canyon storage facility

* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.
Cold weather is expected in the greater Los Angeles region Tuesday night and into Wednesday, which could impact demand for natural gas, the company said.
SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy , had earlier in the day said it had began withdrawing natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility to support reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems as cold weather froze its service area. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation