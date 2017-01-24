版本:
SoCalGas says ceases natgas withdrawal from Aliso Canyon storage facility

Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.

Cold weather is expected in the greater Los Angeles region Tuesday night and into Wednesday, which could impact demand for natural gas, the company said.

SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy , had earlier in the day said it had began withdrawing natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility to support reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems as cold weather froze its service area. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
