SoCalGas says stops natgas withdrawal from Aliso Canyon storage facility

Jan 25 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Wednesday that it had ceased withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued earlier this week.

Cold weather is expected in the greater Los Angeles region on Wednesday night and into Thursday, which could impact demand for natural gas, the company said.

Earlier on Wednesday, SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy, said it had started withdrawing natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility for a second day in a row to support the reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems during a cold snap. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)