Sempra Energy to create MLP to hold LNG, renewable energy assets

June 16 Sempra Energy, an energy
services holding company, said its board authorized the
formation of a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP)
to hold assets producing MLP-qualifying income.
Assets that could be held under the MLP include a U.S.
entity with liquefied natural gas delivery contracts at the
Energia Costa Azul regasification facility and interests in
certain contracted renewable energy projects, Sempra Energy
said.
Sempra Energy said on Tuesday it expects to grant the MLP,
to be called Sempra Partners LP, a right of first offer on
certain LNG-related infrastructure projects as well as interests
in certain contracted wind and solar projects.
San Diego-based Sempra Energy said it expects Sempra
Partners to file a registration statement with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in the second half of the
year.
The MLP is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the ticker symbol "SREP", Sempra Energy.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)