UPDATE 1-Sempra Energy raises 2011 profit view

Dec 19 Sempra Energy said it
expects to exceed its 2011 profit forecast helped by strong
performance across all its businesses.
The solar and wind power producer said it expects to meet or
beat the higher ends of its 2011 earnings and adjusted earnings
outlook ranges.
The San Diego-based company had earlier forecast earnings of
$5.14-$5.44 per share and adjusted earnings of $4-$4.30 per
share, excluding a gain from the company's South American
utility acquisitions.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to
report a profit of $4.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sempra Energy's shares were down 1.4 percent at $52.06 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.