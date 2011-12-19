UPDATE 1-Sempra Energy raises 2011 profit view

Dec 19 Sempra Energy said it expects to exceed its 2011 profit forecast helped by strong performance across all its businesses.

The solar and wind power producer said it expects to meet or beat the higher ends of its 2011 earnings and adjusted earnings outlook ranges.

The San Diego-based company had earlier forecast earnings of $5.14-$5.44 per share and adjusted earnings of $4-$4.30 per share, excluding a gain from the company's South American utility acquisitions.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a profit of $4.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sempra Energy's shares were down 1.4 percent at $52.06 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.