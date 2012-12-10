CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sempra applies for liquefaction permit

(Corrects headline and story to show company applied for a FERC
permit, not received a permit, as first sent)
NEW YORK Dec 10 Sempra Energy said on
Monday it applied to receive U.S. government approval to
construct export facilities at an existing gas import terminal
in Louisiana.
If it received approval it would be the second such project
to receive federal approval to export domestic U.S. gas
supplies.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permit would
allow the company to begin construction at its Cameron liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal in Hackberry, Louisiana.
Sempra plans to build three "trains" to liquefy natural gas
and send it abroad with a total export capacity of 12 million
tonnes per annum, or about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
The company needs other permits and approvals before it can
complete building and begin exporting gas, it said in a news
release. It expects to start delivery of gas to global markets
by 2017.
In April, Cheniere Energy received FERC approval to
go-ahead with construction to build gas export facilities at its
existing LNG terminal in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.
Sempra's permit application comes less than one week after
the U.S. Department of Energy released a commissioned study
painting an overall favorable view of U.S. gas exports.
U.S. natural gas production has ballooned in the past few
years as producers have worked to perfect technology to unlock
gas deposits trapped between horizontal layers of rock below
ground.
Prices in the United States have not risen above $4 per
million British thermal units this year, while markets in Europe
and Asia fetch prices two-to-three times as high and sometimes
higher.
