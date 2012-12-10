UPDATE 2-Sempra applies for liquefaction permit

NEW YORK Dec 10 Sempra Energy said on
Monday it applied to receive U.S. government approval to
construct export facilities at an existing gas import terminal
in Louisiana.
If approved, it would be the second such project to receive
federal approval to export domestic U.S. gas supplies.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permit would
allow the company to begin construction at its Cameron liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal in Hackberry, Louisiana.
Sempra plans to build three "trains" to liquefy natural gas
and send it abroad with a total export capacity of 12 million
tonnes per year, or about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
In January, Sempra received U.S. Department of Energy
approval for an LNG export license to send gas to countries with
which the U.S. has a free trade agreement (FTA).
Sempra is waiting for DOE authorization that would allow it
to export LNG to non-FTA countries.
Other permits that the company needs to obtain for the
project include an air quality permit from the Louisiana
Department of Environmental Quality, a coastal use permit issued
by the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and a U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers permit, a company spokesman said.
It expects to start delivery of gas to global markets by
2017.
In April, Cheniere Energy received FERC approval to
go-ahead with construction to build gas export facilities at its
existing LNG terminal in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.
Sempra's permit application comes less than one week after
the U.S. Department of Energy released a commissioned study
painting an overall favorable view of U.S. gas exports.
U.S. natural gas production has ballooned in the past few
years as producers have worked to perfect technology to unlock
gas deposits trapped between horizontal layers of rock below
ground.
Prices in the United States have not risen above $4 per
million British thermal units this year, while markets in Europe
and Asia fetch prices two-to-three times as high and sometimes
higher.