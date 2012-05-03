UPDATE 1-Sempra Energy profit falls on expiry of contract

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Sempra Energy's quarterly profit fell as its natural gas unit ended a 10-year power-supply contract with the California Department of Water Resources last year.
Earnings at Sempra Natural Gas, which includes the company's natural gas-fired power operations in the U.S., slid to $1 million from $63 million a year ago.
Sempra Energy's net income fell to $236 million, or 97 cents per share, from $254 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.38 million.
Sempra Energy shares, which have gained 17 percent of their value in the last year, were trading up 1 percent at $64.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS