New Issue - Sempra Energy sells $500 mln in notes

Sept 19 Sempra Energy on Wednesday sold
$500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    UBS, Goldman Sachs and RBC were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SEMPRA ENERGY

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.965   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.879 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/24/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

