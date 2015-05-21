U.S. Senator Vitter withdraws amendment on bank capital minimums

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
WASHINGTON May 21 Two U.S. Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee withdrew controversial amendments on Thursday for consideration as part of a broader legislative package that would reform the Federal Reserve and provide regulatory relief to small banks.
Louisiana Senator David Vitter withdrew a proposed amendment to the financial regulatory bill that aimed to end "too big to fail" by requiring certain mega banks to face new 10 percent capital levels.
Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey withdrew another proposed change that would have repealed a major provision of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that permits U.S. regulators to carry out the "orderly liquidation" of large complex financial firms, and replaced it with reforms to the U.S. bankruptcy laws.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Sarah N. Lynch)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.