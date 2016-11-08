UPDATE 2-U.S. watchdog told Medicare, Medicaid that EpiPen was misclassified in 2009 -senator

(Adds background on significance of timing of 2009 disclosure;
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The internal watchdog at the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned the office
tasked with administering federal health insurance programs that
Mylan NV's EpiPen was improperly classified as a generic
drug in 2009, Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday.
In a press release, Grassley's office said the HHS Inspector
General confirmed in discussions with Senate aides that the
watchdog office notified the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services about the problematic classification, which was
highlighted in a report.
Mylan said last month it intends to pay $465 million to
settle with the U.S. Justice Department over charges it
misclassified the EpiPen as a generic instead of a branded drug,
thereby underpaying rebates owed to state and federal Medicaid
programs.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment to
Reuters on the purported settlement, though a Senate aide said
Grassley's office was previously told by the department that no
deal with Mylan had been finalized.
A settlement will be the subject of a Nov. 30 hearing before
the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Grassley chairs.
HHS Inspector General Daniel Levinson, as well as officials
from the Justice Department, the Centers and Mylan have all been
invited to testify.
The timing of the watchdog's disclosure to the Centers is
significant.
It raises questions about why it has taken so long for Mylan
to correct the error, how promptly the government told Mylan of
its concerns, and, if Mylan knew of the problem, why it never
told its investors.
U.S. securities regulators have since subpoenaed the company
for its communications with the Centers.
"The taxpayers deserve answers on what happened between 2009
and now," Grassley said in a statement. "It appears the EpiPen
was misclassified for years, and CMS was notified of the
problem. If no one did anything about the misclassification, why
not?"
Representatives from Mylan did not respond to requests for
comment.
A spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services reiterated that "on multiple occasions," it advised
Mylan about the proper classification of drugs and "expressly
advised" Mylan about the EpiPen misclassification.
Mylan has come under fire in recent months for hiking the
price of the lifesaving allergy treatment to more than $600 for
a package of two in less than a decade.
Earlier this month, West Virginia's attorney general sent a
letter to the Justice Department urging the government to reject
the purported $465 million settlement, calling it "woefully
deficient."
