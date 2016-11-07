U.S. Senate panel urges FTC to launch antitrust probe of Mylan

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee urged federal antitrust regulators on Monday to launch
a probe into whether EpiPen maker Mylan NV broke the law
by preventing schools from purchasing competing allergy
treatments.
The bipartisan request to the Federal Trade Commission by
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley and Ranking Member
Patrick Leahy comes just a few weeks before the committee is
slated to convene a hearing to scrutinize a pending $465 million
settlement that Mylan has said will resolve claims it underpaid
rebates to state and federal Medicaid programs.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)