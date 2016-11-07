UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel urges FTC to launch antitrust probe of Mylan

(Adds Mylan comment, letter from senators on Pentagon spending)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee urged federal antitrust regulators on Monday to launch
a probe into whether EpiPen maker Mylan NV broke the law
by preventing schools from purchasing competing allergy
treatments.
The bipartisan request to the Federal Trade Commission by
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley and Ranking Member
Patrick Leahy comes just a few weeks before the committee is
slated to convene a hearing to scrutinize a pending $465 million
settlement that Mylan has said will resolve claims it underpaid
rebates to state and federal Medicaid programs.
"Due to the dramatic increase of the price of drugs across
the board, the FTC should be vigilant in its scrutiny of this
market," the lawmakers wrote.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, a Mylan spokeswoman
defended the company's 'EpiPen4Schools' program, saying it has
no purchase requirement for schools to participate and that it
offers schools four free EpiPens per calendar year also without
purchase restrictions.
Previously, schools that wished to purchase additional
EpiPens could do so in some cases with a discount and a "limited
purchase restriction," but no such restriction remains in place
today, she added.
A spokeswoman for the FTC declined to comment on the letter.
Mylan has come under fire in recent months by lawmakers for
hiking the price of EpiPen to more than $600 for a package of
two in less than a decade.
Last month, it said it had reached a $465 million settlement
with the Justice Department to resolve claims it misclassified
the EpiPen as a generic drug instead of a branded one, thereby
underpaying rebates for Medicaid.
The Justice Department has yet to publicly acknowledge the
settlement, which will be discussed at the Nov. 30 hearing.
Also on Monday, three members of the Senate Judiciary
Committee asked the company when it plans to reimburse the
Department of Defense for any overcharging on EpiPen.
Separately, the West Virginia Attorney General's Office is
investigating Mylan over antitrust concerns and the rebates,
while the New York Attorney General is scrutinizing Mylan's
contracts with schools for the EpiPen for possible violations of
state antitrust laws.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill
Rigby)