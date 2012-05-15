US Senate committee approves 7 Pentagon nominees

WASHINGTON May 15 The Senate Armed Services
Committee on Tuesday approved the nominations of seven civilians
for senior jobs at the Defense Department, including Frank
Kendall to be the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer.
The committee said it established a quorum on Tuesday
afternoon and approved the nominations, which must still be
approved by the full Senate.
The nominations included Kendall, the former No. 2 Pentagon
arms buyer who is already serving in the job on an acting basis;
James Miller to become undersecretary of defense for policy; and
Erin Conaton to be undersecretary for personnel and readiness.
Other nominations approved by the committee were Kathleen
Hicks to be principal deputy undersecretary for defense for
policy; Jessica Lynn Wright to be assistant secretary of defense
for reserve affairs; Derek Chollet to be assistant secretary of
defense for international security affairs; and Heidi Shyu to be
assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition.