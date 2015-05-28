Iowa Sen. Grassley wants SEC to review filing system after fake Avon bid

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 28 A U.S. senator is asking
federal securities regulators to review their online government
filing system for company financial statements after fraudsters
used the site to file a phony takeover bid for Avon Products Inc
.
In a May 27 letter released on Thursday, Iowa Republican
Senator Charles Grassley told the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commision he was concerned the incident exposes a "systemic
vulnerability" within the SEC's EDGAR online repository.
"This pattern of fraudulent conduct is troubling, especially
in light of the relative ease in which a fake posting can be
made," Grassley wrote. "A review of standards for posting on
EDGAR is called for."
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on Grassley's letter.
Earlier in May EDGAR was used to file documents by purported
acquirer PTG Capital Partners making a buyout bid for cosmetics
company Avon. The phony bid caused Avon's shares to rise as much
as 20 percent.
The EDGAR system used for filing financial statements is
largely automated and is used by large and small companies.
Anyone wishing to file on EDGAR must apply through an online
form to obtain a password, but typically, barring any major red
flags, such applications are not deeply vetted.
The SEC does not fact check or make corrections to filings,
and it receives about 4,000 filings per day.
Phony filings grab headlines from time to time.
In December 2012, shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
rose after a fake takeover bid was filed with the SEC.
Grassley said he wanted the SEC to explain what steps, if
any, it takes to verify filings on EDGAR. He also wanted to know
how many incidents of fake postings have occurred in recent
years.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)