U.S. Senate votes to confirm Jay Clayton as SEC chairman

WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm attorney Jay Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency tasked with policing and writing rules for Wall Street.

In a 61-37 vote, the Senate approved the nomination, with some moderate Democrats joining their Republican colleagues in supporting his confirmation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by G Crosse)
