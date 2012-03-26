UPDATE 2-Senegal wakes to new era after Wade bows out

* Veteran leader praised for quitting after election defeat
* West African state seen as region's most stable
* New man Sall, a former Wade ally, aims to tackle poverty
By Diadie Ba and Bate Felix
DAKAR, March 26 Residents of Senegal greeted the
dawn of a new era on Monday following the post-election
departure of long-serving leader Abdoulaye Wade, who drew
widespread praise for cementing the country's reputation as West
Africa's most stable democracy.
Excited residents gathered at tea shops as boys hawked
newspapers splashing headlines like 'Wade Knocked Out', after a
night marked by fireworks, honking horns and singing in parts of
the capital Dakar that followed his former protege Macky Sall's
election win.
"This is a victory for all Senegalese people, not just the
politicians," said Bassirou Sylla, 32, a trader in Dakar's
upscale neighbourhood of Point E.
The election was the latest test for democracy in a region
plagued by bloodshed and flawed votes, including on in Ivory
Coast that triggered a civil war last year. A military coup in
Senegal's neighbour Mali last week demonstrated how quickly a
democracy can unravel.
Wade's 12-year rule saw big infrastructure spending but
little progress in tackling poverty,
He admitted defeat just hours after polls closed on Sunday
as early results showed challenger Sall with a landslide win,
maintaining Senegal's record as the only nation on mainland West
Africa not to have seen a coup or civil war since independence.
While hopes for a better future were running high in Dakar,
where Wade faced the greatest opposition, it remains to be seen
whether Sall, a former Wade ally who served for years as his
prime minister, would bring real change.
THUMBS-UP FOR DEMOCRACY
The United Nations, the European Union and the African Union
congratulated Senegal on its smooth election, and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy praised Wade for accepting his loss.
"By accepting the choice of your countrymen, you have once again
shown your dedication to democratic principles," Sarkozy told
him in a letter.
Investors also welcomed the smooth transition of power with
a rally in the price of Senegal's $500 million Eurobond
, which had depreciated before the first round
vote due to what analysts viewed as a deteriorating political
and security climate.
"The bond rallied intraday to a price of 109, from 105.25 on
Friday. This suggests the market reacted positively to the
smooth run-off election and power shift," said Samir Gadio at
Standard Bank.
Wade, 85, began his career as president with an impeccable
democratic reputation but drew criticism for seeking to extend
his rule to a third term this year, setting off street protests
in which six people were killed.
Sall campaigned for Sunday's election on lowering the cost
of living, including cutting taxes on rice. He criticised Wade
for pursuing vanity projects - including an African Renaissance
Monument standing slightly taller than New York's Statue of
Liberty - instead of helping poor Senegalese.
Serigne Bakhoum, a taxi driver who said he voted for Sall,
said the country where average daily income is $3 was pinning
its hopes on Sall for change.
"We are demanding that President Macky Sall follow through
on his campaign promise to bring down the price of fuel, which
is too high in Senegal," he said. "I'm waiting impatiently to
see what he will do."
PROTESTS
Opposition activists had said Wade's quest for a third term
was unconstitutional and some voters viewed him as yet another
example of a long-serving African leader seeking to hang on to
power.
The Constitutional Council, however, upheld his argument
that his first term did not count because it began before a
two-term limit was adopted. The ruling set off weeks of protests
in which at least six people died.
In a first round vote on Feb. 26, Wade fell short of the
outright majority needed to avoid a run-off but he then drew
united support from defeated candidates for the second round.
Sunday's early results from Dakar had showed Sall ahead,
even in Wade's own precinct in the Point E neighbourhood with
417 votes to Wade's 120.
Full results are expected later on Monday or Tuesday.
The European Union said the election conditions were mostly
positive, but noted that the voter list contained errors,
including the names of about 130,000 dead people.