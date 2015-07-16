Senegal airport row shows land right tensions in West Africa

| DAKAR, July 15
DAKAR, July 15 The piles of concrete and twisted
metal in the Tobago neighbourhood beside Dakar's international
airport were home to Senegalese families until bulldozers
arrived last month without warning.
A line of six homes remain, given a reprieve until the end
of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Looking at the rubble of
their former homes, the head of the residents' association says
he does not believe the government's explanation that the houses
were a security risk.
After all, said Daouda Mbengue, the airport was due to move
to a new site outside Dakar next year.
"If you say the airport will be closed in six months, why
demolish homes that have been there for five years?" said
Mbengue, 47, an economist by training. "We're convinced there is
another reason that people cannot say."
The demolitions come amid a bitter dispute over who owns the
vast airport site, pitting the government against the local
Lebou tribe who laid claim to the land before France colonised
the narrow Dakar peninsula that juts into the Atlantic Ocean.
Occupying more than one-fifth of Dakar - a fast-growing and
chaotic city home to a quarter of Senegal's 14 million people -
the land may be worth tens of millions of dollars. Its use will
likely determine the future of the capital for decades to come.
The Taanka tribe, a sub-section of the Lebou, say they ceded
their ancestral lands to the government only for the purpose of
an airport and now they want it back. A protest led by the
Collective of Taanka Youth led to clashes with military
police in May and three arrests.
"Our villages are very crowded. There is not enough space,"
said Mame Birane Mbengue, 35, the coordinator for the Taanka
Youth Collective. "We want to take these lands to build schools,
hospitals and houses too to give to the three villages."
The row highlights growing tensions over land rights in West
Africa as the region's economies turn to statute law to enshrine
investment, often placing governments and foreign investors at
odds with long-established tribal customs.
In Senegal, statute law dictates that virtually all land
belongs to the state, though occupants can purchase ownership
and registration documents. In practice, especially in rural
areas, customary law reigns and communities dictate who
uses land.
Tobago's residents paid more than 10 million CFA francs
($16,791) to the Lebou tribe per plot for the right to build on
the land, and say they have received no compensation from the
government after their homes were demolished.
Amid rumours that parcels of land have been sold to
developers, authorities have not publicly stated what they
intend to do with the airport site.
Several officials have been fired, arrested or transferred
from their government positions for their roles in
the demolitions.
"From my point of view, I think the biggest problem that we
have in Senegal ... is the question of land," said Seydi
Gassama, director of the Senegal chapter of rights group Amnesty
International.
FOREIGN LAND GRABS
As it seeks to attract roughly $2 billion in
private investment under its Emerging Senegal Plan, President
Macky Sall's government is stepping up efforts to make land
rights secure.
In 2012, after previous efforts to reform land registration
failed, the government created the National Commission of Land
Reform. Its recommendations have not yet been made public.
Senegal has been an island of stability in coup-prone West
Africa since independence from France in 1960, but part of a
long-simmering conflict in the southern Casamance region is
linked to land rights.
Residents of the region, mostly from the Jola tribe, felt
they were squeezed off their land by Senegalese from the north.
Even today they argue they do not benefit from the spoils of
their fertile land, traditionally the rice basket of the
country.
Nearly 70 percent of Senegal's population works in
agriculture. A 2012 report by agricultural non-profit GRAIN
found that 460,000 hectares, or 12 percent of Senegal's arable
land, was in the hands of foreign interests.
Land protests turned deadly in 2011 in the northern town
of Fanaye when residents argued they would be displaced by a
Senegalese-Italian ethanol company, Senhuile/Senethanol,
requiring 20,000 hectares to grow sweet potatoes. At least two
people were killed and more were injured.
Across West Africa, GRAIN said 7.9 million hectares of
land, an area nearly the size of the Czech Republic or the U.S.
state of South Carolina, had been leased or bought by foreign
companies and organisations, much of it arable.
That has led to tensions with rural communities. In Sierra
Leone, two agribusiness employees were shot in January by
protesters angry about compensation for land signed over to
Socfin Group, controlled by French tycoon Vincent Bollore.
And in May, protesters in Liberia invaded a palm oil
plantation managed by Golden Veroleum - partly owned by
Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources - taking several
hostages in a dispute thought to be linked to land rights.
Malick Fall, program officer for Open Society Initiative for
West Africa (OSIWA), an organization that advocates for good
governance, said the arrival of large-scale agribusiness in the
region could further increase the tensions of urbanisation.
With 95 percent of the agricultural sector made up of small
family farms, loss of arable land will remove livelihoods, he
said, stoking social pressure in capital cities like Dakar.
"This will increase the phenomenon of exodus to capital
cities, precarity and vulnerability of those people."
