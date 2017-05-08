UPDATE 1-BP, Kosmos make major gas find off coast of Senegal

(Adds details throughout)
DAKAR May 8 BP and joint venture partner
Kosmos Energy revealed a major gas discovery off Senegal
on Monday, adding to other recent finds off the West African
coast.
Oil majors including BP and Total are investing in
the waters of Senegal and Mauritania in the hope of repeating
the recent exploration success of smaller players.
"Yakaar-1...further confirms our belief that offshore
Senegal and Mauritania is a world-class hydrocarbon basin,"
Bernard Looney, BP Upstream chief executive officer, said.
New York-listed Kosmos in 2015 discovered a gas pool in the
Tortue 1 exploration well, part of the Greater Tortue Complex
spanning Senegal and Mauritania, which contained more than 15
trillion cubic feet of gas.
Since then, BP has formulated plans to acquire a 30 percent
interest in the two offshore blocks called Saint-Louis Profond
that includes the Senegalese sector of the Tortue field and
Cayar Profond. BP has also agreed to buy a stake of close to 60
percent in Kosmos' Mauritania exploration blocks.
Gas from the Tortue field is due to begin flowing in 2021
and is set to be exported from a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
facility. The two firms said on Thursday that the Yakaar-1 find
contained sufficient reserves to warrant another LNG project.
Kosmos spokesman Thomas Golembeski, declined to give further
details on the nature or timing of the project, adding that
further appraisal work was planned.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Alexander Smith)