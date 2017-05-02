Senegal president dismisses energy minister

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
DAKAR May 2 Senegal's President Macky Sall dismissed his energy minister on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement that gave no reason for the sudden move.
Thierno Alassane Sall, an aeronautical engineer by training who is not related to the president but is among his longtime collaborators, had been in the post since 2015.
Senegal is on the verge of a potential oil and gas boom, as newly discovered fields off its Atlantic coastline are expected to begin production within the next decade.
Companies including British-based Cairn Energy and Dallas-based Kosmos Energy have reported a string of successful finds in recent years that could transform Senegal's agricultural economy.
The energy portfolio will now be managed by Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne, the statement said. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.