Debt veteran Berman to run BarCap public sector

LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Barclays Capital has hired Charlie
Berman to run its public sector franchise within its global
finance business, sources said.
Berman who has worked within fixed income for over 20 years,
will start working at the UK bank's investment banking arm on
Monday September 5.
He will oversee all related advisory and liability
activities for Barclays' public sector clients.
Jeremy Amias, with whom Berman started the fixed income
trading firm Amias Berman & Co, will run the boutique after
Berman's departure.
Barclays has lacked a senior debt figure working with public
sector clients since May when Cyrus Ardalan moved internally
from the investment banking division to Barclays Group to run
government affairs.
Berman reports to Richard Boath and Jim Glascott, co-heads
of global finance.
Amias Berman shed its advisory and origination operation in
June to become a pure electronic brokerage operation for fixed
income investors when a team lead by Alan Patterson moved to
investment bank Lazard.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Helene Durand)